× Wellness Wednesday! Our panel of doctors talk: healthcare, pharmacists, 3D Tech and Mental Health. We also welcome Comedian Brian Babylon! | Full Show (Oct 17th)

Tonight on the show! It’s Wellness Wednesday so we welcome on Dr. Charles Turck to discuss the importance of a relationship with your pharmacist. Then, the first neurosurgeon to use a new 3D implant technology during surgery for the cervical or neck portion of the spine – Dr. Juan Jimenez joins us to give us insight into his life changing work. Then, Angela Sedeno (The Executive Director of The Kedzie Center) jumps on air to tell us about her work and maintaining proper mental health within a community. And finally, we welcome one of the best comedians to come out of Chicago who is also headlining at Chicago Ideas Week, Brian Babylon. Be sure to check out his new comedy special and keep up with performances right here — All this and more!

