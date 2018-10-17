× Video Game Review: Spider-man, Black Ops 4 & Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

There have been quite a few Triple A, video games released in the past few months; from Spider-man, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to name a few. Geek Culture Expert & Writer at Machima, Ray Carsillo joins me to reviews these titles and break down if they lived up to the hype.

