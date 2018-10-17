The Opening Bell 10/17/18: A Couple Miles Away, But A World Apart – Upward Mobility by Neighborhoods
Opportunity is one of the unique aspects of the United State, but even just being from one neighborhood compared to another only a couple miles away, the opportunity can be significantly different. Cecilia Reyes (Data Reporter at Chicago Tribune) shared with Steve Grzanich the latest study that detailed the opportunity gap here in Chicago. The food production industry was also on the docket for today as Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at Washington Post) explained how a change to the specific chicken production industry could lead to the quality of processed chicken.