Roe Conn Full Show (10/17/18): Max Weinberg, Lester Holt, sports betting in Illinois, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 17th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has the latest on Rahm Emanuel’s emotional budget address, ABC’s Matt McGarry reports from Istanbul on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, NBC’s Lester Holt discusses how the White House is handling relations with Saudi Arabia, the Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com -Vic Salerno talks about the progress sports gambling legislation is making in Springfield, the Top Five@5 features 911 audio from “Golfcart Gail,” Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg explains his process, and Chris Boden plays “News or Ruse.”