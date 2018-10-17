× Nick Digilio 10.17.18: Jenny Linford, Pizza, Ultimate Meal

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ The pizza place recently ranked as the best in Illinois / best pizza places

+ The company that will pay to use their pizza oven

Hour 2:

+ Pizza facts

+ Al’s beef celebrating it’s 80th anniversary

Hour 3:

+ Jenny Linford, author of The Seven Culinary Wonders of The World

+ Why Wendy’s burgers are square

+ Ultimate meals / Your favorite meals

Hour 4:

+ Ultimate meals / your favorite meals continued

