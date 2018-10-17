Nick Digilio 10.17.18: Jenny Linford, Pizza, Ultimate Meal
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ The pizza place recently ranked as the best in Illinois / best pizza places
+ The company that will pay to use their pizza oven
Hour 2:
+ Pizza facts
+ Al’s beef celebrating it’s 80th anniversary
Hour 3:
+ Jenny Linford, author of The Seven Culinary Wonders of The World
+ Why Wendy’s burgers are square
+ Ultimate meals / Your favorite meals
Hour 4:
+ Ultimate meals / your favorite meals continued
