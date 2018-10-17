× Kitten | Chloe Chaidez. The Best Front Woman In Rock Right Now.

On this episode of Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann calls up the lead singer of one of the most explosive bands to hit the music scene, Chloe Chaidez of the band KITTEN. From their infectious sound to their totally electric stage show – this is the band to watch this year. Listen in to the interview to hear about Chloe’s punk background and where she find inspiration for her sound.

