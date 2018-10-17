× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart fill in for John Williams 10.17.18: Readings with Psychic Medium Concetta Bertoldi, Phil Vettel and Halloween

Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart start off the show with a recent romantic mishap, as diagnosed by an acupuncturist. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel stops in to tell Kathy and Frank about his latest review on Free Rein, and to talk about proper restaurant etiquette. Globally renowned Psychic Medium Concetta Bertoldi joins the show to help listeners build a connection with their deceased loved ones. And finally, Kathy and Frank want to know your thoughts on Halloween movies.