Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell joins the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. ┬áBrian said that it’s been excited to have a record amount of games that got to OT but that the team would like to win them in regulation. ┬áBrian also said that he and his wife are watching The Handmaid’s Tale. He finds it disturbing but it’s really well done.