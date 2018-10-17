× Blackhawks Crazy: Is the Wait for Corey Crawford Finally Over?

There’s one final hurdle for Corey Crawford’s long-awaited return, and that’s getting through the Blackhawks’ pregame skate Thursday morning. On this edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden lets you hear from Corey himself following Wednesday’s practice, along with thoughts from Joel Quenneville and Crawford’s former backup, Antti Raanta. Plus, Niklas Hjalmarsson looks ahead to his first game back at the United Center as an opponent and Q explains Brandon Saad’s status.

