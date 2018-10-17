DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 21: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts after giving up a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period at American Airlines Center on December 21, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Is the Wait for Corey Crawford Finally Over?
There’s one final hurdle for Corey Crawford’s long-awaited return, and that’s getting through the Blackhawks’ pregame skate Thursday morning. On this edition of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Chris Boden lets you hear from Corey himself following Wednesday’s practice, along with thoughts from Joel Quenneville and Crawford’s former backup, Antti Raanta. Plus, Niklas Hjalmarsson looks ahead to his first game back at the United Center as an opponent and Q explains Brandon Saad’s status.