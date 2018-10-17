× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.17.18: Candyland

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discussed common dreams and their meanings, how ‘The Conners‘ dealt with Roseanne’s exit, Netflix’s ‘The Haunting Of Hill House,’ Stephen Hawking’s final book, the death of Dennis Hof, and much more. Dane Neal also stops by to talk about the best and worst Halloween candy.



