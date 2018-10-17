× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.17.18: Remembering Dennis Hof

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat with Bill’s good friend, David Wallack. David used to work with the late Dennis Hof, the Nevada brothel owner whose business was at the center of the HBO series “Cathouse.” On Tuesday, Hof was found dead two days after his 72nd birthday. Then, the queen of news Judy Pielach joins the show. They talk about grams of fat, Halo Top Ice Cream, and much more.

