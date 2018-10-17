× Be Your Best You

That is the slogan of “Be Optimal Holistic Health Center” in Glenview, IL. Founder and Chiropractor, Dr. Cari Jacobson, joins us to discuss holistic alternatives to becoming your best YOU! We discuss the importance of keeping balance in the body, focusing on the triad between physical, biochemical, and emotional. And just a little hint…what we fuel our bodies with has a huge impact people! You definitely want to listen to everything Dr. Cari has to share and learn about all her services at www.beoptimal.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3557346/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-07_2018-10-17-032346.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!