Amara Enyia: Even Before The Chance Endorsement, We Had So Many Excited People

Amara Enyia joins the Steve Cochran Show following the press conference where Chance the Rapper endorsed her candidacy for Mayor of Chicago. ¬†Amara said it’s a natural fit because she and Chance, separately, have been aligned on issues facing the neighborhoods of the City of Chicago. ¬†She confirms her campaign has gained a fun momentum and you can continue to expect a nontraditional movement as she continues the race.