Wintrust Business Lunch 10/16/18: What to Do With Sears Gift Cards, Designing a Greener Building, Fighting Against The Opioid Crisis

Narcan nasal spray (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

After recapping the positive market on the afternoon, Steve Bertrand checked in with Steve Bernas to learn about what the Sears bankruptcy means for consumers with gift cards & layaway products, while Mark Goodman is helping redesign the way Chicago is building their buildings, in a greener way, and Dr. Diana Bottari announced the latest effort from Advocate Health Care to fight against the opioid crisis.

 