× WGN Nightside w/ Elysabeth Alfano | 10/15/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Elysabeth Alfano welcomes Kay Stepkin, founder of the National Vegetarian Museum, to discuss the importance of knowing the history of Chicago’s vegetarianism and what influenced her to open the museum.

Elysabeth is then joined by the owner of the Seattle based restaurant, No Bones Beach Club, MacKenzie DeVito, as she is preparing to open the next location in Chicago! MacKenzie explains why she chose Chicago, the city’s receptiveness to the Vegan restaurant, and much more.

Lastly, Stephanie Domingo, Chicago director of Factory Farming Awareness Coalition (FFAC), joins Elysabeth in studio to talk about the work of the FFAC, the many issues that their presentations touch on, and some of the effects farming factories have on employees, the environment, and animals.