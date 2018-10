× Tuesday TV Trivia with John Teti!

Tonight on the show! It’s Tuesday! So, we bring on Pop Culture guru John Teti for TV Trivia with Teti who grills our listeners with questions for great prizes.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER