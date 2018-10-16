× The Opening Bell 10/16/18: The Changes In The Future Are Happening Today (The 2018 Future Shock Forum)

Shifts and shocks to our future are happening every single day. Deb Westphal (CEO of Toffler Associates) is very excited about the way it’s all moving and she explained exactly what she is seeing ahead of us when she chatted with Steve Grzanich a day into the 2018 Future Shock Forum. The focus then took a turn to the growing industry of home DNA tests that consumers, but Cheri Preston (ABC News Correspondent) explained the nefarious things that could come with these tests.