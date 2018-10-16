× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: The Palm smartphone is making its big comeback

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET senior editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Remember the Palm smartphone? Well, Palm is coming back IN SUCH A WEIRD WAY. Speaking of a retro comeback brand, the tech company Arcade1Up is taking the retro game system craze to the next level with build-it-yourself home arcade cabinets. They also discuss the death of Microsoft’s co-founder, Paul Allen.

