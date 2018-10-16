× Roe Conn Full Show (10/16/18): Ex-CIA agent Bob Baer on Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, the Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 16th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Chance the Rapper’s surprise endorsement of Amara Enyia, ex-CIA operator Bob Baer looks at what we know about the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the Top Five@5 features an unusual campaign ad involving Ted Cruz & White Castle, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon looks at how the November election is shaping up, author John Eisenberg talks about his new book “The League: How Five Rivals Created the NFL and Launched a Sports Empire,” and Senior Astronomer for the SETI Institute explains the mystery of “fast radio bursts.”