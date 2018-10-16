Roe Conn Full Show (10/15/18): Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears, Bret Baier reports on the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and more
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on Hoffman Estates based Sears declaring bankruptcy, Fox News’ Bret Baier reports on the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Aviva’s Susan Schmidt looks at the fiscal relationship between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., Hall of Famer Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins, the Top Five@5 features some of President Trump’s greatest hits from the weekend, and AB Stoddard looks at how President Trump is handling relations with Saudi Arabia.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!