Rick Kogan fills in for John Williams 10.16.18: Stand-up comic Steven Haas, “Koalas” at 16th Street Theater, Leslie Zemeckis

The host of “After Hours with Rick Kogan” on Sunday nights fills in for John Williams. He welcomes stand-up comic Steven Haas to explain how he got his start as a comic, in spite of his parents. Then, 16th Street Theater Artistic Director and Founder Ann Filmer and Koalas actor Esteban Andres Cruz talk about the play and what Berwyn means to them. Finally, author, actress and filmmaker Leslie Zemeckis joins the show to talk about her latest book, Feuding Fan Dancers: Faith Bacon, Sally Rand, and the Golden Age of the Showgirl.