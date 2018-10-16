× Racecar Driver Leilani Munter’s Fast Track to a Healthier Planet

What’s the best way to encourage people to gear up and go plant-based? Give them free Impossible Burgers at your Nascar Tent! Vegan Strong racecar driver Leilani Munter dishes with host Elysabeth Alfano about population growth, her work with the Oceanic Preservation Society, her favorite plant-based comfort foods and her upcoming last race of the year. Using her 200 mile-an-hour racecar as a billboard for environmental issues, it is no wonder that Leilani was named by Discovery’s Planet Green as the #1 eco athlete in the world. Enjoy this interview from the Switch4Good No Dairy Athlete Summit. For more information, visit ElysabethAlfano.com.

