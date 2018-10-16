× Pop-Up Bars Are The Bee’s Knees Here in Chicago, Positivity and Comfort Food, Legal Advice from Gina Diaz | Full Show (Oct 15th)

Pop-Up Bars Are The Bee’s Knees Here in Chicago! We welcome on Mark Kwiatkowski who is the owner of Replay Lincoln Park and the man who brought the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Pop-Up to Chicago. Then, we welcome on Dave Andrews who brought to life the “90210” Pop-Up Bar happening over at Ironside Bar and Galley. And it’s Motivational Monday! So, we bring on the positive power of Jen Zanoti to discuss healthy eating and listener’s favorite comfort foods. And to discuss all things legal we bring on attorney Gina Diaz to share her legal expertise. Finally, have you ever wanted to write a novel? Well, Beth Jacobellis made it happen with her book, “Cameo”! Listen in to hear her story and how she was able to take an idea from inception to paper. All this and more!

