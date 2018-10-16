Photos: Marlene Wells and the Stars

When you work at WGN Radio, you occasionally get to meet famous celebrities, athletes and politicians. And, when you’re Marlene Wells, who is celebrating 51 years at WGN Radio, the list of famous people you’ve met is rather long. To celebrate Marlene’s work anniversary, here’s a gallery of some of the people she’s met during her time here at WGN. Happy Anniversary, Marlene!

Related stories Video and photos: Marlene Wells celebrates 50 years at WGN Radio