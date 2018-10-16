× No Coast Cinema Ep. 52 | Kyle Henry, “Rogers Park”

Today on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with director Kyle Henry to discuss his film Rogers Park, a critically acclaimed dramedy that examines four people struggling amidst midlife crises.

Kyle shares insight into the production and distribution processes for the film, his background in the independent film scene, and touches on the communal spirit that makes Rogers Park such a natural place to film.

Rogers Park can be found on iTunes, VUDU, and Amazon Prime