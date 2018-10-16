× Leslie Zemeckis “Naked Girls Reading”, The Wilmette Theater’s Carol Dibo, City BBQ Gives Back, TV Trivia with Teti and Horror Films with Hush | Full Show (Oct 16th)

Tonight on the show! We welcome author and performer Leslie Zemeckis who is promoting her show ,”Naked Girls Reading” and her new book “Feuding Fan Dancers” happening Oct 18th at Chicago’s Soho House. Carol Dibo (Actors Training Center) joins us to discuss the upcoming theater schedule and the work the Wilmette Theater does for the community. Then, City Barbecue gives back to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. And it’s Tuesday! So, we bring on Pop Culture guru John Teti for TV Trivia with Teti who grills our listeners with questions for great prizes. And finally, on the heels of the Halloween Season we bring on Tom Hush to give us a run down on this years best/worst Horror Films.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER