× “Feuding Fan Dancers” is brought to life by author and performer Leslie Zemeckis

Tonight on the show! We welcome author and performer Leslie Zemeckis who is promoting her show ,”Naked Girls Reading” and her new book “Feuding Fan Dancers” happening Oct 18th at Chicago’s Soho House.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER