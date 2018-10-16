× Dining Out Loud: Aba…”The One About The Hummus”

Penny and Mike check out Aba, the hot West Loop spot from CJ Jacobson and Lettuce Entertain You. In this podcast, Penny teaches Mike how to pronounce the word hummus. We give a shoutout to Rahm’s new podcast. We talk about the great Swedish supergroup, Abba, which has nothing to do with the restaurant. And Mike discloses the food addiction that will likely kill him.

ABA, 302 N. Green St., 3rd floor, 773-645-1400, Fulton Market District

Dining Out Loud is a dueling food critics podcast featuring Penny Pollack (legendary Chicago magazine food critic) and Michael Nagrant (former Sun-Times food critic, dining writer for Redeye, and contributing author on the James Beard Award-winning Alinea cookbook) and produced by WGN Radio’s Dane Neal.

The podcast lets listeners hear the thinking behind the critiques that can make or break a restaurant. Penny and Mike will also interview top food personalities and take you behind the scenes as they eat out in Chicago and around the world.

