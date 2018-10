× Dean Richards visits KTLA’s “The News Director’s Office” podcast

Dean Richards recently visited our sister station in Los Angeles, KTLA 5, and appeared as a guest on their podcast, “The News Director’s Office,” hosted by Jason Ball and Bobby Gonzalez. They talked about a number of topics, including KTLA’s influence on WGN’s broadcast style, what makes a great Chicago pizza, and the inside story on his notorious interview with Mel Gibson.

