Cochran's Kid of the Week: Giovanni R.

Giovanni is our amazing Kid of the Week. He is an exceptional 10-year-old boy with a heart for special needs adults. Giovanni and his parents volunteer at the Caring Friends Ministry one Saturday each month at Meadows Christian Fellowship. This monthly event brings special needs “friends” and many volunteers, including Giovanni, for dinner and a program. Giovanni is mature beyond his years and often leads sections of the program for the special “friends”. Giovanni’s family has also taken one week each summer for the past four years to volunteer at Camp Daniel, a summer camp for special needs adults. Giovanni contributes to the success of the camp by helping the campers in various ways throughout the week. Giovanni is an incredible young man with a huge heart and deserves to be recognized for his kindness and hard work. Way to go Giovanni!