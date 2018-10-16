× Chicago Artist You Should Know: SoloSam

The incredible Chicago artist SoloSam joins Justin to talk about his career, his recent EP, “ITIS,” his new video for “Breezin’ & Coolin‘,” how he’s grown and improved in 2018, how the work he is doing now differs from his earlier material, how he was able to find his voice, how he continues to stay true to himself, what it means to be a Chicago artist, why the Chicago scene has been so successful, the importance of consistency and what he plans to do next.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook