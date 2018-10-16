× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.16.18: Flu season is upon us

Justin Kaufmann from the Steve Cochran show joined Bill and Wendy at the top of the show to discuss Chance the Rapper announcement to endorse Amara Enyia for the upcoming Chicago mayoral election. Then, Bridget Carey from CNET talks about the return of the Palm Pilot and retro gaming cabinets from Arcade1Up. Flu season is here. Dr. Matthew Kippenhan, Central Region Medical Director at the Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Centers and Immediate Care Technician Matthew Blazo breaks down what you need to know about this year’s flu season. They also talk about the tragic split between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, urban legends, and more.

