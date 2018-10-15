× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/15/18: Sears Files for Bankruptcy, Harnessing Business Intelligence, & “Boss’s Day”

Sears made the expected move to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Steve Bertrand talked about it’s legacy and other business stories with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis from Chicago Inno. Mike Capone explained how he is learning from those businesses that fall behind and help them keep up with business intelligence, while Marilyn Bird justified why you could be brown nosing with Boss’s Day coming up this week and how Chicago ranks with boss satisfaction in a recent Robert Half survey.