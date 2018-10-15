× White Sox Weekly: Ron Kittle talks ‘Sox on the Beach’ and what’s different in the modern game

Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: With both Championship Series under way, the guys wonder about Sox fans’ residual feelings on Chris Sale and discuss the sustainability of the more unorthodox pitching staff trends we’re seeing in the game; beloved former Sox slugger and 1983 AL Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle joins the show and gives his two cents about the difference in baseball philosophy now as opposed to even a few years ago, what the young Sox hitters need to do to build on their 2018 campaign, and the upcoming Sox on the Beach Mexico trip available through WGN Radio and Apple Vacations.