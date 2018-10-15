× WGN Radio Theatre #327: The Shadow & Murder at Midnight

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 14, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Shadow: The Shadow Challenged” Starring: Bill Johnstone; (01-19-41). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder at Midnight: The Line Is Dead” Starring: Raymond Edward Johnson; (08-08-47).

