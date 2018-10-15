MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears completes a reception against Torry McTyer #24 of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell: “They were sluggish from the get-go!”
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell tells Jon Hansen whom he thinks is to blame for yesterday’s Chicago Bears loss. Kevin lays out the faults of each player who held back the game. Tell us why you think they lost in the new John Williams NewsClick!