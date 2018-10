× Van Dyke defense attorney shares verdict opinion

Jason Van Dyke’s defense lawyer Dan Herbert joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti in studio! Dan talks about his background and how he now represents first responders. He also gives his thoughts on the Van Dyke trial verdict and the process things will go post-verdict. Later, Dan and Karen take listener calls and questions on the trial.

