The Opening Bell 10/15/18: How Credit Unions Still Compete with Banks in 2018

Leading up to International Credit Union Day on Thursday October 18th, Steven Bugg (President & CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union) shared with Steve Grzanich why Credit Unions can compete with banks, the myths associated with them, and what sets them apart as he kicks off the week with the CEO Spotlight. Andrew Challenger (VP at Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.) then shared the latest monthly survey on CEO changes hitting an all time high all around the country.