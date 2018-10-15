× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: It’s time to retire the debate format

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his Democratic challenger, J.B. Pritzker, met in Quincy last Thursday for the third and final debate of the 2018 elections. Eric shares his thoughts on the debate and its format. Then, Eric explains the Laquan McDonald shooting conspiracy case.

Follow Eric’s posts at the Chicago Tribune here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.