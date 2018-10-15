× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/15/18): Kanye West is devoured by liberals, Chris Robling on Rauner’s chances in Nov., and a flag on the moon

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(10/15/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by former Cook County GOP chair Chris Robling to talk about how virulence surrounding the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh & Kanye West’s visit to the West Wing is impacting the midterm election, where the Democratic party has gone off message in the last 30 years, and why nothing is more American than planting a flag on the moon. Plus, can a state be dragged out of the ashes of mismanagement by a billionaire in a nice sweater?

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3556893/3556893_2018-10-15-204933.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @fitzhenry1105 Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here