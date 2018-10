× Steve Dale: How To Have a Happy and Safe Howl-o-ween

He’s our favorite noted pet expert. He’s Steve Dale. Steve joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the FDA’s alert on some flea/tick products, the truth about the FDA’s grain-free food warning, and much more. They also talk about Halloween safety tips for pets.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.