Retro Game Review – Animaniacs (Genesis)

Animaniacs has to be part of my top 5 favorite cartoons of all time and even spawned a great game! I absolutely adore this game and it gives just the right about of difficulty that I enjoy. Than again… I could just be biased 🤣 what do you think?

