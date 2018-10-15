Shoppers met “The Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach, in costume as “The Mad Doctor”, at the Goodwill Store in New Lenox on Sunday, October 14, 2018 for a fun-filled Halloween party! Attendees won giveaways and enjoyed pizza from Bartolini’s Restaurant and mini cupcakes decorated in a Halloween motif from Smallcakes: A Cupcakery and Creamery of Orland Park. And one lucky customer won a spooky centerpiece created by Judy!
Photos: Halloween Party with Judy Pielach at Goodwill New Lenox
