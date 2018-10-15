Photos: Halloween Party with Judy Pielach at Goodwill New Lenox

Shoppers met “The Good Buy Girl”  Judy Pielach, in costume as “The Mad Doctor”, at the Goodwill Store in New Lenox on Sunday, October 14, 2018 for a fun-filled Halloween party! Attendees won giveaways and enjoyed pizza from Bartolini’s Restaurant and mini cupcakes decorated in a Halloween motif from Smallcakes: A Cupcakery and Creamery of Orland Park. And one lucky customer won a spooky centerpiece created by Judy!

