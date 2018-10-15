LOS ANGELES - APRIL 9: Musician Steve Miller receives the Golden Note Award and performs at ASCAP's 25th Annual Pop Music Awards at the Kodak Theater on April 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nick Digilio 10.15.18: Movie Reviews, Awful Lyrics, Nick’s Dad’s Joke
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 9: Musician Steve Miller receives the Golden Note Award and performs at ASCAP's 25th Annual Pop Music Awards at the Kodak Theater on April 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
Hour 3:
+ Awful lyrics
Hour 4:
+ Awful lyrics continued
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week