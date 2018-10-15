× Mark Gonzales talks Cubs and the hitting coach shuffle: “At some point the players have to take responsibility” for plate woes

Chicago Tribune Cubs beat reporter Mark Gonzales joins Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz on The Beat to discuss the dismissal of Chili Davis as the Cubs hitting coach (prior to the announcement of his successor, Anthony Iapoce). They discuss Davis’ role as the scapegoat for the club’s offensive struggles and the other big questions headed into the offseason, including the safety of the other coaches, Theo Epstein’s postmortem assertion of a “lack of urgency” in the clubhouse, and more.