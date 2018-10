× March for Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg: “I’ve gone through people that wanted to…shoot me, to them crying and hugging me at the end”

March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg joins Jon Hansen to describe the shooting that took place at his school on Valentine’s Day, leading him and his friends to become gun control activists. He lists the improvements in gun laws since the Parkland shooting, and talks about his discussion happening tonight at Chicago Ideas Week.