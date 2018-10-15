× Karen Conti shares how to keep your heart healthy

WGN’s Karen Conti is joined in studio with cardiologist Dr. Marla Mendelson, Director for Women’s Cardiovascular Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. They discuss gender bias in medicine, good diet options and lifestyle practices to keep your heart pumping strong!

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.