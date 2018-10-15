× Karen Conti | Full Show 10/14/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show discussing heart health with cardiologist Dr. Marla Mendelson, Director for Women’s Cardiovascular Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. They talk about the gender bias in medicine and healthy practices for your heart. Then, Karen is joined by Jason Van Dyke’s defense lawyer Dan Herbert. He shares insight into the defense of Van Dyke and takes listener’s questions on the trial.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.