Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams 10.15.18: Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, a conversation with Kanye West, dead Saudi Washington Post journalist

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams, starting off the show with “Finish the Headline,” a game that tests your ability to guess random things happening in the news. Then, Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet joins the show to talk about her interaction last week with Kanye West in the Oval Office. Just before learning of his death, Jon asks Cecile Shea of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs what impact the death of Saudi Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi would have on the U.S. – Saudi Arabia relationship. Kevin Powell explains where the Chicago Bears went wrong this time, but we also want to know why you think they lost in yesterday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Switching gears, Jon invites Mary Fus and Kaylin Risvold to learn about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Finally, Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg talks about some of his organization’s accomplishments since the shooting and Chicago Ideas Week.