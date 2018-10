× Gov. Bruce Rauner: Every Citizen’s Vote is Critically Important

Governor Bruce Rauner stopped by the Allstate Skyline Studios to discuss his campaign for a 2nd term as Governor of Illinois as Nov. 6th approaches. He points out that he’s being out spent 4 to 1. He also says that he wishes he would have celebrated victories a little more along the way. Citing that he doesn’t get as much credit as he should for getting things done. He says that people should get out and vote because it matters.